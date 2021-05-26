25th Annual Easterseals LemonAID Stand Fundraiser Coming June 4th

Is there anything better on a hot, humid, Tri-State summer day than an ice-cold glass of lemonade? In this case, yes. It's when that glass of lemonade helps support the work of the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center!

Like every other non-profit in the area, Easterseals had to drastically change its fundraising on the fly last year as the COVID pandemic spread into the Tri-State. In many cases, it meant canceling annual events and coming up with alternative ways to raise money. One of those events they had no choice but to cancel was their annual LemonAID Stand. But, that was last year. With more and more Tri-State residents getting vaccinated each day, and things starting to open back up, Easterseals is bringing the Lemonade Stand back.

The 25th stand will take place on Friday, June 4th (2021) from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at the Rehab Center on Bellemeade Avenue on Evansville's east side. The two-hour event will also feature a cookout and silent auction items.

Just like it's been for the past few years, Abby Wells with help from her mom, dad, and brothers will be running the stand. Easterseals holds a special place in the family's hearts as Abby has been a client of the Rehab Center after being diagnosed with a genetic disorder called PCH Type 1B when she was 18 months old.

Proceeds from the stand will go directly to the Rehab Center so they can continue providing physical, occupational, and speech therapy to adults and children with disabilities. This event alone has helped raise over $78,000 over the past 24 years.

Make a point to swing by and grab some lunch to help support this amazing facility!