Thank You Thursday: Easterseals Rehabilitation Center

Our station, and all of our stations here at Townsquare Media Evansville/Owensboro, are proud to be part of such a great community and we want to recognize some of the people and local organizations that help make the Tristate such wonderful place to live, work and play.

Today we paid a visit to Easterseals Rehabilitation Center, a fantastic local organization that offers programs and services for children, adults and families with disabilities. Not only do they help those with disabilities but they also work to change the way our local community views and even defines disability. The staff at Easterseals is made up of teachers, therapists, social workers and so many more individuals who truly care about making a difference in the lives of others.

We teamed up with our sister stations to stop by Easterseals and drop off 3 dozen delicious cookies as a way to say 'Thank You!' We like to think of it as dropping of sweet treats for those who make our community a sweeter place to live and Easterseals personifies that. We call it #ThankYouThursday. Be sure you keep an eye out for our next stop as we say thank you to those who make our community a better place.