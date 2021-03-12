Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day By Dining Out for Easterseals March 17th

Before the pandemic, the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center would partner with an area restaurant to host a monthly "Dine Out for Easterseals" giveback giving you the chance to not only help them continue to provide services to children and adults with disabilities, but also enjoy a delicious meal and support a great local restaurant. As the pandemic started to creep its way into the Tri-State, restaurants were forced to limit the number of people allowed in their dining room, or temporarily close them altogether and switch to carryout orders only for the health and safety of their employees, as well as the general public. The move resulted in a hit to their bottom line, making it difficult for them to participate in the fundraising efforts of non-profits in the area. With COVID numbers decreasing in the area as more people get vaccinated, some restaurants are starting to see things turn around in terms of their profits, allowing them to once again get involved with fundraisers.

Two of those restaurants are El Patron in the North Park Shopping Center and El Charro on Sontagg Avenue on Evansville's west side.

From 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 17th (2021), both restaurants will host the next Dine Out and graciously donate 25% of your bill to the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center. No giveback coupon needed.

Get our free mobile app

While it may not be traditional to celebrate St. Patrick's Day by eating Mexican food, make an exception this year since part of your bill will be going to a great cause.

The giveback will apply to carryout orders as well. Check out the menus for each restaurant by clicking their name below.

Easterseals will use the money raised to help continue providing therapeutic services to children and adults with disabilities.

DIY: How to Make Table Nachos