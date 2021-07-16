The 44th Annual Easterseals Telethon is Sunday, July 18, 2021

If you start to think that this Sunday is April, you won't be alone. We are so used to the Easterseals Telethon happening in the spring, but this year it's in July. I'm so happy that we actually get to visit Easterseals and be a part of the Telethon with our friends from WEHT WTVW.

This year's Telethon was moved from spring to July in a continued effort to help slow the spread of the pandemic while bringing the Tri-State a safe Telethon. For that reason, the general public will not have access inside the building during this year's Telethon. So, you won't be able to actually go inside with your donations.

Where to Watch

Sunday, July 18, 2021

Noon-6:00 PM

ABC 25

Easterseals

Meet the Hosts

The Eyewitness News Team will be donating their time to host this special fundraising event including Brad Byrd, Brandon Bartlett, Jake Boswell, Gretchen Ross, Ron Rhodes, Shelley Kirk, and Wayne Hart!

Get our free mobile app

Photo: Easterseals Facebook

Working the Phone Bank

I'm not sure how many people volunteer their Sunday to answer phones, but I can tell you that Bobby and I will be waiting to take your pledges from 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM. Yes, I will set aside my phone anxiety to help out. Will I say something to one of our television friends that will make me sound as awkward in person as I am on the radio - The Magic 8 Ball says 'Most definitely.'

Liberty

E'ville Iron Street Rod Club will once again host their outdoor cruise-in. Stop by to check out beautiful cars, participate in games, and grab some lunch when you donate at the fishbowl.

Easterseals Rehabilitation Center impacts the lives of thousands of local children & adults with disabilities. The annual Easterseals Telethon is one of the nonprofit's largest fundraisers

Highland Baseball Challenger League Unveils Beautiful New Sculpture and Memorials

Access Hidden Shows and Movies On Netflix With These Codes