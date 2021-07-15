Hangers in Need of Clothes and Hygiene Items for Students in Need

Naypong

The organization that ensures every student within the EVSC has the opportunity to learn without the worry of whether or not they have the clothes they need to meet the school dress code, coats and gloves in the winter months, or shoes all-year-round is asking for our help.

Our friends at Hangers have put out a call for help on social media. They are in need of donations so they can continue helping the students in need within the EVSC. There are kids that go to school in the EVSC who don't have even the most basic of things - think socks and underwear... and the last thing that any child should be concerned with is whether or not they have clothes to wear to school. But again, for too many students in the EVSC, that is a very real concern. It is hard to concentrate on your schoolwork when your clothes are too small or your shoes don't fit right. Hangers works to help these students by allowing them to come in and "shop" for the things they need - shirts, shoes, pants, dresses, bras, underwear, socks, and accessories like gloves and hats for when it's cold. The very things most of us take for granted, these children need and you can help.

Get our free mobile app

Hangers have shared their current needs list:

  • New or gently used boys clothing of all sizes 5T and up
  • NEW boys boxer briefs of all sizes 5T and up (these must be new)
  • New or gently used boys and girls uniform pants of all sizes 5T and up
  • New or gently used boys and girls winter coats size 6 and up
  • NEW hygiene products, shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, and bar soap

Hangers accepts new and gently used clothing, shoes and coats in all sizes as well as basice (new) hygiene items like shampoo, conditioner, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, etc. They do also accept school supplies too. If you would like to make a donation of items or a monetary donation, you can learn more by visiting EVSCFoundation.org

KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state

Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration, Stacker compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.

Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five -- or to find inspiration for naming your baby.

LOOK: The most popular biblical baby names

To determine the most popular biblical baby names, Stacker consulted the name origin site Behind the Name and the Social Security Administration's baby names database then ranked the top 50 names from Behind the Name's Biblical Names origins list of 564 names, based on how many babies had been given these names in 2019. Click through to find out which biblical names have stood the test of time.

LOOK: Oldest Disneyland Rides From 1955 to Today

Stacker, set out to compile a definitive list of every Disneyland attraction you can enjoy today and ranked them by their age. Using real-time data from Touring Plans, Disney archives, and historical news releases and reviews, our list starts with exciting recent park additions and stretches back to the oldest opening-day classics. This list focuses on the original Disneyland Park, so you will not see any rides from its neighboring California Adventure located just across the promenade. Read on to discover the oldest Disneyland rides you can still ride today.
Filed Under: EVSC Foundation, Hangers
Categories: Evansville News, What's New
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top