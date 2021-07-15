Hangers in Need of Clothes and Hygiene Items for Students in Need
The organization that ensures every student within the EVSC has the opportunity to learn without the worry of whether or not they have the clothes they need to meet the school dress code, coats and gloves in the winter months, or shoes all-year-round is asking for our help.
Our friends at Hangers have put out a call for help on social media. They are in need of donations so they can continue helping the students in need within the EVSC. There are kids that go to school in the EVSC who don't have even the most basic of things - think socks and underwear... and the last thing that any child should be concerned with is whether or not they have clothes to wear to school. But again, for too many students in the EVSC, that is a very real concern. It is hard to concentrate on your schoolwork when your clothes are too small or your shoes don't fit right. Hangers works to help these students by allowing them to come in and "shop" for the things they need - shirts, shoes, pants, dresses, bras, underwear, socks, and accessories like gloves and hats for when it's cold. The very things most of us take for granted, these children need and you can help.
Hangers have shared their current needs list:
- New or gently used boys clothing of all sizes 5T and up
- NEW boys boxer briefs of all sizes 5T and up (these must be new)
- New or gently used boys and girls uniform pants of all sizes 5T and up
- New or gently used boys and girls winter coats size 6 and up
- NEW hygiene products, shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, and bar soap
Hangers accepts new and gently used clothing, shoes and coats in all sizes as well as basice (new) hygiene items like shampoo, conditioner, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, etc. They do also accept school supplies too. If you would like to make a donation of items or a monetary donation, you can learn more by visiting EVSCFoundation.org