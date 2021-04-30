What difference can one pair of shoes make? Think about that for just a moment. When you wake up in the morning and get dressed for work, as you go about brushing your teeth and picking out the day's outfit, you likely have many choices for the final touch - the pair of shoes you put on just before you walk out the door for the day.

How many pairs of shoes do you own? Personally, I have a few pairs of sneakers, some sandals, a couple of styles of boots, and of course some heels and flats too. I have enough shoes that I could wear a different pair each day of the week and I'd be willing to bet that you could too. That's what really hit home for me today as I was scrolling through Facebook today when I saw an update from my friends at Hangers, the Evansville, Vanderburgh School Corporations Student Resource.

If you're unfamiliar, Hangers is a donations based organization that ensures that every student within the EVSC has the opportunity to learn without the worry of whether or not they have the clothes they need to meet the school dress code, a coat and gloves to stay warm in the winter or in this particular case, a pair of shoes. Hangers shared a story today about an EVSC student who came into Hangers today to get a new pair of shoes,

This young lady last visited Hangers two years ago. The shoes she has on, the red Nike's are the shoes she chose during her last visit. She came again last week and she chose the black Converse. She didn't want to wear them home, rather saving them for the "right" occasion. That's it. One pair of shoes for two school years, two autumns, two winters, two springs, two summers, one pair of shoes.

One single pair of shoes. She has worn the same pair of shoes for two years and only just got a new pair from Hangers that she wants to save for the "right" occasion. Kind of makes that closet full of shoes at home seem superfluous, huh? If you're anything like me, you may be wondering how you can help. How can you make sure another EVSC student gets to pick out a new pair of shoes or a coat or even a prom dress - yes, Hangers even has prom dresses for students too.

Hangers accepts new and gently used clothing, shoes and coats in all sizes as well as hygiene items like shampoo, conditioner, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, etc. They also accept school supplies too. If you would like to make a donation of items or a monetary donation, you can learn more by visiting EVSCFoundation.org

