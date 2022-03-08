Evansville Student Resource Offering Free Prom Dresses to EVSC Students

Prom season is upon us and one Evansville organization wants to make sure that every student in the EVSC has a beautiful dress to wear for the big night.

Hangers, the Evansville-Vanderburgh Student Resource, will once again be hosting their big prom event. During the special shopping dates, students within the EVSC can stop out and shop for a prom dress at no charge to the students or their families.

What To Expect

Taking place over several Saturdays, there are more than 1,000 dresses to choose from but it is more than just dresses. There will be accessories like shoes, earrings, and purses available too.

Who Can Participate

Any student within the EVSC is eligible to choose a prom dress for free. There are no financial qualifications required for this event.

Is It Really Free?

While Hangers will gladly accept monetary donations, they are not required. All that they ask is that the student be present to pick out their free dress.

Where Do I Go to Get A Free Dress?

The prom dress event will take place at the AIs Diamond, commonly known as the "Old North High School." The entrance is on the south side of the building off of Wedeking Avenue. Look for door #27.

When Is the Free Prom Dress Event Taking Place?

Students will be able to shop for their prom dresses on

Saturday, March 12, 2022

Saturday, March 19, 2022

Saturday, April 2, 2022

Saturday, April 9, 2022

What Time Should I Be There?

The doors will open at 9 am each day of the event. The event will end at 1 pm. However, the last student will be allowed in each day at 12:30 pm as that is when the doors will be closed to allow for everyone to finish their selections by 1 pm.

More Than Just Prom Dresses

Hangers is a program designed to help children in need in the EVSC get clothes for school. See, there are kids that go to school in the EVSC who don't have even the most basic of things - think socks and underwear... and the last thing that any child should be concerned with is whether or not they have clothes to wear to school. But again, for too many students in the EVSC, that is a very real concern.

Why Hangers is Such an Important Resource

It is hard to concentrate on your schoolwork when your clothes are too small or your shoes don't fit right, or worse yet - you don't have any clothes or shoes at all... this can happen when a grandparent suddenly finds themselves with guardianship of a child or when a family has been displaced from their home due to a fire.

Hangers works to help these students by allowing them to come in and "shop" for the things they need - shirts, shoes, pants, dresses, bras, underwear, socks, accessories like gloves and hats for when it's cold. The very things most of us take for granted, these children need and you can help.

Donate and Help Hangers

If you would like to make a difference in the lives of students within the EVSC by donating to Hangers, there are a couple of options for you. You can make a donation of new or gently used clothes in any size by dropping them off at the donation center located on Wedeking Avenue behind the Old North High School, Monday - Thursday between 8 am and noon or you can make a monetary donation. Visit the Hangers website to learn more.

