Take a Trip to Bikini Bottom During Evansville School Corporation’s Summer Musical

In my opinion, another item on everyone's "Summer in Evansville" bucket list should be catching a performance of the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation (EVSC) summer musical - also presented by the EVSC Foundation. Students in the 7th through 12th grade have the opportunity to join the cast, orchestra, and crew.

If you've ever seen a production at one of the individual high schools within the EVSC, then you already know what kind of talent there is in Evansville. Now just imagine what kind of show to expect when you combine the talent from all of the schools in Evansville. Actually, you don't have to imagine, you can see that talent on full display when those students put on the 34th annual show - a production of The Spongebob Musical.

What is The Spongebob Musical About?

It's probably a little too vague to just say, "Duh, it's about Spongebob Squarepants!" So here's a better description from the official press release...

The SpongeBob Muscial brings Bikini Bottom to life in a full-length musical comedy for all ages. Guests will go on an adventure with SpongeBob, Patrick, Sandy and Squidward as everyone in Bikini Bottom faces total annihilation. Luckily, an unexpected hero rises to take center stage.

Dates, Times and Tickets

When: July 14th, 15th and 16th at 7pm, and July 17th at 2pm

July 14th, 15th and 16th at 7pm, and July 17th at 2pm Where: Old National Events Plaza, Aiken Theatre

Old National Events Plaza, Aiken Theatre Tickets: Tickets start at $10 for students, $15 for seniors, and $20 for adult tickets. Additional tax and fees may apply. Tickets are required for guests 2 years plus.

It's More Than Just a Great Show

You should absolutely attend the EVSC summer musical because you know you will see an amazing show, but there is more to it. By attending a performance, you are helping fund programs throughout the EVSC. Proceeds from the summer musical go towards educator grants, classroom enrichment activities, and other student experiences. In 2021, the EVSC Foundation (and the Public Education Foundation) raised more than $1,343,000 for these important programs.

