Hangers, the EVSC Student Resource that helps students that find themselves needing clothes, shoes, and basic toiletries and hygiene products, is in the running for a $25,000 grant as part of the State Farm Neighborhood Assist program.

If you're not familiar, Hangers helps students within the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation to make sure that they have what they need to succeed in the classroom. The last thing a child should be concerned about is whether or not they have clothes to wear in and outside of school. The organization serves students who are in need or who may be facing a crisis situation like going into foster care, a natural disaster, or some other traumatic experience.

Each student in need receives approximately $150 in new and gently used clothes, shoes, socks, underwear, winter coats, and gloves. Students are often referred to the program by teachers and staff, as well as counselors, social workers principals and school nurses. Students are brought into the Hangers retail space which is designed to mimic the feel of shopping in a retail store with racks and shelves full of clothes and shoes. In the spring, Hangers even provides prom dresses to students who may need one.

Every year, Hangers serves about 3,000 students within the EVSC. If they were to win the $25,000 grant, Hangers says they would use the money to purchase school uniforms, winter coats, and shoes. The $25,000 would be enough for Hangers to clothe an additional 250 students.

Obviously, the EVSC Student Resource will put that money to good use if they win. And that's where you come in. You can vote for Hangers up to ten times each day and voting continues through August 27, 2021. Cast your vote for Hangers now as part of the State Farm Neighborhood Assist program and help them clothe 250 students in need.

