How to Scoop Ice Cream to Help Hangers The EVSC Student Resource

For a decade ice cream has helped one of our favorite charity organizations to raise money and that fundraising continues in 2021, but with a twist!

For the first 8 years, Hangers hosted Celebrity Scoop Nights where the community could tip local celebrities for scooping and serving them ice cream. All of the tips then went to Hangers to help them continue their mission of helping students in need within, the EVSC. In 2020, Hangers made the annual event virtual because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

For 2021, and the 10th year of scooping ice cream, everyone is a celebrity! Hangers has extended the invitation to the public to scoop for a cause! This year's scoop event will be virtual and it's incredibly easy to participate. Hangers share the how-to instructions on their Facebook page,

Grab your favorite flavors and toppings to make your own ice cream creation! Whether a cone, sundae, or shake- get creative! Share your creation and why you choose to support Hangers here on Facebook, along with the Scoop for Students donation link for tips! Link: https://bit.ly/3h2ltqD Be sure to tag Hangers, here on Facebook and use the hashtag #ScoopingforStudents in your post! If you don't scream for ice cream, you can still be a Celebrity Scooper! Make a short video or post sharing why you love Hangers, ask family members, colleagues, and friends to support Scooping for Students by making a gift to Hangers, or simply share Scooping for Students posts that you see!

If you're not familiar, Hangers helps students within the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation to make sure that they have what they need to succeed in the classroom. The last thing a child should be concerned about is whether or not they have clothes to wear in and outside of school. The organization serves students who are in need or who may be facing a crisis situation like going into foster care, a natural disaster, or some other traumatic experience.

Every year, Hangers serves about 3,000 students within the EVSC. Each student in need receives approximately $150 in new and gently used clothes, shoes, socks, underwear, winter coats, and gloves. Students are often referred to the program by teachers and staff, as well as counselors, social workers principals and school nurses. Students are brought into the Hangers retail space which is designed to mimic the feel of shopping in a retail store with racks and shelves full of clothes and shoes. In the spring, Hangers even provides prom dresses to students who may need one.

