I scream you scream, we ALL scream for ice cream (especially if you eat it too fast)! Ice cream lovers in Southern Indiana will be screaming for joy with the arrival of a new ice cream shop in 2022. Evansville already has several great places that specialize in ice cream and even more restaurants that include ice cream on their menu - but you can't have too many ice cream shops, right? Yeah, I didn't think so. The more the merrier.

Who's Coming to Evansville?

According to the Evansville 411 News Facebook page, Bruster's Real Ice Cream plans to occupy space in the ever-growing area on N. Green River Rd.

The new ice cream parlor will be located along North Green River Road, directly in front of Menards and between Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers and Subway. Bruster's Real Ice Cream is scheduled to open later this year.

What Do We Know About Bruster's?

Well, before I did a little bit of research for this article, I would have said 'nothing,' I had never heard of Bruster's Real Ice Cream. I can tell you that the original Bruster's opened in Pennsylvania in 1989 - now there are almost 200 locations around the country. It looks like Evansville will be the first Bruster's location in Indiana. Sweet!

What's on the Bruster's Menu?

The menu offers items that you would expect from an ice cream parlor - cones, sundaes, splits, Bruster's Blasts, shakes, and freezes. Plus cakes, pies, and other specialty desserts. What about flavors? Of course, they have all of the standards you would expect, but they also say "Because our product is made fresh-right in each store, available flavors and menu items vary by region and location." I wonder what kind of specialty flavors will be available in Evansville?