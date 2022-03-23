Scream for Ice Cream! Vote for the Best in the Evansville Area

Spring is finally here! That means warmer weather, longer days, and more reasons and opportunities to eat ice cream. Hallelujah! We've recently had ice cream on the brain - not to be confused with brain freeze, just thinking about ice cream. Just the other day Dairy Queen was giving away free cones, and we recently learned that a new ice cream shop is coming to Evansville in 2022. For all these reasons (not that we needed a reason) we thought it was time to find out who has the best ice cream in the Evansville area.

There really are a bunch of choices when it comes to getting a frozen treat. You've got traditional scoops, you've got places that specialize in soft serve, shakes, smoothies, and sundaes - you've also got the option of custard or frozen yogurt. You have to consider the flavors and toppings that are being offered, and you have to think of the vessel you want your ice cream served in. Choices, choices, choices.

Before you start voting, I want to make a couple of things clear about the poll below.

I know, without a doubt, that you will be able to think of ice cream shops that are not on this list. I apologize in advance, and I guarantee it was/is not intentional.

This poll is meant for restaurants and shops that specialize in, or are known for their ice cream. A lot of fast food joints sell cones and shakes, but that's not what they're known for, except for a place like DQ, and that's why they are on the list. Got it?

Finally, this poll does not include restaurants/shops that specialize in custards or frozen yogurts. That means no Culvers, Freddy's, or Orange Leaf. Maybe next time.

Having said all that, we have tried our darndest to include all the ice cream shops and restaurants in the Evansville area, including Newburgh, Boonville, and Henderson. So are locally owned and operated, some are regional and/or national chains. They ALL serve up some yummy ice cream - but whose is the yummiest?

If you're having a hard time choosing just one place to vote for, don't sweat it. Cast a vote for one, then come back and vote for a different one. You can vote as many times as you want, for as many different shops as you want. It's just for fun, so have some fun with it.

