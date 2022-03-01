National Pig Day is March 1st, so what better way to celebrate than by making a trip to one of these restaurants you voted as the best in southern Indiana and western Kentucky at making not only pork but beef and chicken as well a meal you won't soon forget.

When my family and I go out of town for vacation, we often try to hit a restaurant or two the locals swear by instead of rolling into some chain restaurant we don't have here in the Tri-State, because if anyone knows the best places to eat in a certain city, it's the people who live there.

While I certainly have my favorite places here in the Tri-State to get barbecue when the mood strikes, I am just one person and your opinion may be different from mine. That's why I recently put together a list of over 30 restaurants and food trucks in the area that specialize in cooking meat low and slow and let you vote on your favorites. After giving you a few days to "let your voice be heard," I've tallied the votes to determine the top 10 places you say are a must-go when you must-have barbecue.

Get our free mobile app

Try one, or try them all. But, whichever you choose, make sure you bring an appetite and some wet naps to clean yourself up with afterward.

The 10 Best BBQ Restaurants in the Evansville Area Whether you're in the mood for pulled pork, smoked chicken, smoked sausage, brisket, or any other part of a pig, chicken, or cow that can be cooked low and slow and slathered in a sweet and smokey barbecue sauce, you won't go wrong stopping by any one of these restaurants southern Indiana or western Kentucky to get your fix.

How Many of These Locally Owned Restaurants Have You Tried? I am one of the pickiest eaters that you will ever meet. Sometimes I have to get out of my comfort zone and try something new. Here's a list of locally owned eateries that we can all try.