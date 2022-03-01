Best BBQ Restaurants in Indiana and Kentucky According to Residents
National Pig Day is March 1st, so what better way to celebrate than by making a trip to one of these restaurants you voted as the best in southern Indiana and western Kentucky at making not only pork but beef and chicken as well a meal you won't soon forget.
When my family and I go out of town for vacation, we often try to hit a restaurant or two the locals swear by instead of rolling into some chain restaurant we don't have here in the Tri-State, because if anyone knows the best places to eat in a certain city, it's the people who live there.
While I certainly have my favorite places here in the Tri-State to get barbecue when the mood strikes, I am just one person and your opinion may be different from mine. That's why I recently put together a list of over 30 restaurants and food trucks in the area that specialize in cooking meat low and slow and let you vote on your favorites. After giving you a few days to "let your voice be heard," I've tallied the votes to determine the top 10 places you say are a must-go when you must-have barbecue.
Try one, or try them all. But, whichever you choose, make sure you bring an appetite and some wet naps to clean yourself up with afterward.