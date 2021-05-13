There are plenty of people looking for new and rewarding careers and there are plenty of employers that fit that description. On Tuesday, May 18, 2021, there is an opportunity for the two to come together and we'll be there too!

For those in the market for a new job, whether you've been out of work for a little while or you just need a change of pace, the job hunt can be a little tedious. Some places only want applicants to apply online through recruitment websites. Others want you to stop in and drop off your resume or pick up a paper application to fill out. Of course, there are a lot of myths floating around out there about how to land a job but we've debunked the 5 most common myths.

It doesn't have to be that complicated to apply for a job. In fact, you can skip the websites and the driving around from potential employer to potential employer dropping off your resume. Instead, stop by the East End Job Fair happening Tuesday, May 18th at Audubon Kids Zone in Henderson. Located at 1325 Powell Street, there will be companies from a number of industries waiting to meet you. Stop by between 4pm and 6pm and bring your resume if you have one. Check out these tips on writing an outstanding resume.

There will be a number of potential employers that will be onsite during the job fair, including:

Tropicana

Gibbs

Servpro

People's Plus

McDonald's

Golden Corral

Henderson County Jail

and more

More businesses are being added. We, along with our sister stations here at Townsquare Media will also be onsite during the job fair as well so feel free to stop by and say hello! If you have a business that is hiring and you would like to take part in the job fair, call or text 270-860-2310.

We'll see you at the East End Job Fair will take place Tuesday, May 18, 2021 4p - 6p at Audubon Kids Zone located at 1325 Powell Street in Henderson, Kentucky.



