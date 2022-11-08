The holiday season is here and while some of us may have had to make a few cut backs here and there due to the high cost of practically everything right now, we're still fortunate enough to be able to put food on the table and have the things we need to practice good hygiene. However, this time of year is always a good reminder that many of our friends and neighbors can't say the same thing. Especially those who have made the brave decision to get out of an abusive relationship and are in the process of rebuilding their lives. Fortunately, there are organizations in the area to help those individuals, like the Chloe Randolph Organization in Henderson, but they can't do it alone. That's where you come in.

Chloe Randolph Organization of Henderson Food and Hygiene Drive

The Chloe Randolph Organization was founded by the parents of Henderson resident Chloe Randolph who was found dead in her apartment in March 2019. Her husband, Mohamud Abdikadir plead guilty to her murderin September 2021 and is currently in prison serving a 20-year sentence.

Get our free mobile app

(Courtesy of The Chloe Randolph Organization) (Courtesy of The Chloe Randolph Organization) loading...

Determined to not let Chloe simply become another statistic, her parents and close friends have used her tragic death as motivation to help others who find themselves in dangerous relationships. They opened The Chloe Randolph Organization Advocacy Center in October 2020 at 324 1st Street in downtown Henderson. The Center provides a safe space for victims of domestic violence to get the assistance they need to escape the dangerous situation they find themselves in. That help includes counseling, legal assistance, and more.

The "more" includes daily necessities such as personal hygiene products, and non-perishable food items. According to the Organization in a recent post on its Facebook page, "food insecurities is a major risk factor for victims of domestic violence," and they want to make sure everyone they help has the food they need to get through the holidays.

How to Donate to the Chloe Randolph Organization Food and Hygiene Drive

The Chloe Randolph Organization via Facebook The Chloe Randolph Organization via Facebook loading...

The Organization is currently accepting non-perishable food items, as well as turkeys and hams, for vicitms of domestic violence in the Henderson area. All donated items must be unopened and not past the expiration date printed on the package.

In addition, the Organization is also accepting the following personal hygiene products:

Shampoo/Conditioner (all types)

Body Wash

Hair Products (men and women)

Toothpaste and toothbrushes

Mouthwash

Deodorant

Feminine Products

Anti-bacterial wipes

Diapers/pull-ups (all sizes)

Laundry and cleaning products, as well as winter clothing items such as sockhats, scarves, gloves, coats, etc. will also be accepted.

You can drop off your donation at The Chloe Randolph Organization Advocacy Center at 324 1st Street in downtown Henderson or at Midas in Henderson on the Highway 41 strip just south of Marywood Drive next to Grandy's from now until November 30th.



[Source: The Chloe Randolph Organization on Facebook]

10 Crazy Interesting Facts About Henderson, KY I've lived in the tri-state area all my life but have never really spent a lot of time in Henderson, KY. So,