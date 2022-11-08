You know, back in my day, my mom would drop my brother and me off at the movie theater quite often. The prices were a lot cheaper than a babysitter for the same amount of time. Well, those days are gone according to a new age policy that one local theater chain has put into place.

Embarrass My Child...Who Me?

I was looking at the Showplace Cinemas site to find the movie times for Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. We have been going to see superhero movies as a family, although Chase did want to disown me after Dr. Strange 2 The Multiverse of Madness. I wore my Scarlet Witch shirt and costume headpiece. Will I go in a costume for Wakanda Forever? You just never know.

That's when the new age policy jumped off the screen at me.

First, Lets's Take a Moment to Watch the Official Trailer

Showplace Cinemas New Age Policy 2022

According to their website, there is a new age policy now in effect at Showplace Cinema Theater locations.

No person 15 years or younger admitted after 6 PM unless accompanied by an adult 18 years or older.

The accompanying adult must purchase tickets, is responsible for the conduct and safety of the minor, and MUST remain with the children throughout the entire movie.

A state-issued ID is required for proof of age.

Good News for Helicopter Parents

If you love to watch over your child every waking moment, then this new policy is a good thing for you. Our teens are probably not going to see it that way. Be forewarned, you will hear groaning, and probably some loud sighs, oh and eye-rolling is a big possibility.

