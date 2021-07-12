I don't know about you but since the pandemic, I have really missed the experience of enjoying a movie in the theater. When my daughter was young I especially enjoyed taking her to the movies. If you and your kids enjoy the cinematic experience, you don't want to miss out on the Family Film Festival being hosted by Showplace Cinemas.

Each week the Showplace Cinemas is hosting a different family-friendly movie at a discounted rate so families can enjoy the movie experience without breaking the bank, which of course, is a win-win! The kids get to go see a favorite movie at the theatre, complete with popcorn and a drink, and you get to save a little cash. Everybody wins.

The Family Film Festival has already featured "Sing" and "Sonic the Hedgehog". This week, on Wednesday and Thursday, July 14th and July 15th, you and your family can enjoy the 2014 animated spy movie from Dreamorks Entertainment, "Penguins of Madagascar" on the big screen.

They're cute...they're cuddly...they're back! From the creators of MADAGASCAR comes the hilarious new movie that proves global espionage is for the birds! In DreamWorks' PENGUINS OF MADAGASCAR, your favorite super-spies--Skipper, Kowalski, Rico and Private--join forces with the elite North Wind team to save the world. It's a side-splitting, globe-trotting adventure the whole family will love!

Showplace Cinemas will feature the "Penguins of Madagascar" on Wednesday, July 14th at Showplace East in Evansville and their location in Connersville as well. On Thursday, July 15th it will be showing at Showplace North in Evansville as well as the Harrisburg location. Showtime is 9:30 am both days. Admission is just $1.50 and you can purchase a kid tray with popcorn and a child's drink for just $3 making this an affordable and fun family experience.

