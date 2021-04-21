Save Some Cash: Showplace Brings Back $5 Movies on Tuesdays

The Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in the loss of a lot of things that bring us joy - concerts, festivals, large family gatherings and even trips to the movies. There is no doubt that over the last thirteen months or so, we have all missed out on some of our favorite public activities.

Personally, one of the things that I have missed the most have been seeing movies in the theater. Sure, I've watched several movies from the comfort of my home like Wonderwoman 1984 and Kong vs Godzilla, and don't get me wrong. It's been great to watch blockbuster feature films on my pajamas with my favorite blanket but even with a nice TV and a home surround sound system, it still just isn't the same as sitting in a big, comfy theater seat with a large fountain drink, a giant pail of buttery popcorn and a stack of my favorite candies.

Of course, I don't have to tell you how much more expensive things like candy and soft drinks are at the movies. I mean, if you were to take the whole family, by the time you purchased your tickets and bought your drinks and snacks, it could easily cost you quite a bit of cash. That's one of the reasons that I've always appreciated when Showplace Cinemas hosted their $5 Ticket Tuesdays.

Get our free mobile app

Now that things are starting to open back up with restaurants and retailers allowing more people in and movie theaters firing up their projectors, I was so excited to learn that Showplace Cinemas is bringing back $5 Ticket Tuesdays! Even if you don't take the entire family, the money you save on your ticket means extra money for movie candy! But seriously, I'm just looking forward to seeing some of the major film releases on the big screen soon. There are some restrictions to the $5 tickets but you can read more about those in their Facebook post.

LOOK: The Most Famous Actor Born Every Year