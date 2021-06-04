$1.50 Family Movies Coming to Showplace Cinemas This Summer

Slowly, but surely, the movie industry is starting to see increases at the box office as more and more people get vaccinated for COVID-19 and pandemic-related restrictions are being lifted across the country. This is great news for movie theaters, some of which have struggled over the past 14 to 15 months due to the lack of films being released in theaters and the number of people comfortable enough to go and watch them. One positive sign our days of getting back to the theater to watch movies on the big screen like they were intended is Showplace Cinemas' announcement they're bringing back their Family Film Festival for the 2021 summer.

The Evansville-based chain of theaters announced over the weekend on their Facebook page the film festival will begin on Wednesday, June 9th, and will continue every Wednesday and Thursday for eight weeks, which, if my math is correct, will take the festival to roughly one week shy of the start of the new school year.

The films will be shown at the East and North locations in Evansville, as well as Connorsville, Indiana, and Harrisburgh, Illinois locations.

Each movie starts at 9:30 a.m. and admission is $1.50 per person. A "Family Film Festival Kids Tray" featuring a 12-ounce drink and popcorn will be available during each show for $3.00 each.

Here's what they plan on showing along with where you can see it.

[Source: Showplace Cinemas on Facebook]