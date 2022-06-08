Go to see the dinosaurs, stay to see Chris Pratt and the Jurassic Park gang this Friday at Showplace East.

A Real Movie Experience

Back in the day, my friends and I would dress up in costume and take photographs with people at different movie premieres. I had so much fun seeing the looks on everyone's faces as they walked in to see their favorite characters just walking around outside, or even inside the lobby.

Here I am as Pink Ranger, Supergirl, and some Star Wars Characters

Meet The Dinosaur Family of Evansville

Beaux the Tyrannosaurus Rex is a well-known dinosaur in the Evansville area. He's always excited to be a part of birthday parties and celebrations. Recently, Beaux introduced us to his siblings Roxy the Raptor and Seraphina the Triceratops. They have all been getting pretty excited for the new Jurassic Park Movie, 'Jurassic World Dominion'. They have a special event planned for Friday's opening, you'll find details below.

"Sorry Chris, but I'm a clever girl" Roxy the Raptor

Seraphina the Triceratops and Roxy the Raptor with some surprise special appearances at Showplace EAST and IMAX for #JurassicWorldDominion

Friday, June 10th, 2022, starting at 4:05 PM -7:50 pm.

But Wait, There's More!

Our friends from Raptor Con are bringing in a Jurassic Park Jeep and Rusty the Raptor for super cool photo opportunities. Weather permitting they will be at Showplace East Thursday, June 9, Friday, June 10, and Saturday, June 11, 2022, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM each night.

The FelleREXpress Family Schedule

What a busy week we have ahead of us! We’re looking forward to seeing you at public libraries, the park, AND the movies! Remember to wear your dinosaur clothes — our herd loves seeing those!

