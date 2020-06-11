UPDATE: Showplace Cinemas East Opens Friday! Now Showing Lineup

One of my family's favorite things to do is the 'Trifecta of fun' at Showplace in Newburgh. Okay, I did make the name up, and now that I think about it,it's more like five things that we love doing there: Bowling, Arcade games, Lazer Tag, eating at The Burgh House, and watching movies.

I had just purchased some bowling shoes in early March, since we had made bowling a regular weekend activity. Well, we haven't been able to use those shoes yet, but there is a light a the end of the coronavirus tunnel. Showplace Cinemas released their reopen plan for each theatre and The Burgh House.

Showplace East will officially reopen Friday, June 12, 2020. This date has been moved up 2 days, since Governor Holcomb announced that Indiana can move into Stage 4 early.

You can purchase tickets online now, and see how the seating charts are blocked off for social distancing.

Here are some of the biggest questions and answers on social media.

The Burgh House at Showplace Newburgh is now open.

Showplace East will be opening Friday, June 12.

The FEC bowling lanes will be opening on June 14.

Showplace Newburgh will be opening on June 19.

Showplace North, Henderson, Jasper, Princeton & Connersville will open on June 26.

Announcement coming soon for Harrisburg 9.

The FEC arcade and laser tag facilities will be opening on July 4.