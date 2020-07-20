Locally Owned Showplace Cinemas Needs Your Help #SaveYourCinema

As I write this, I am surrounded by all kinds of movie memorabilia. Going to see the latest Marvel or Disney movie is one of our favorite things to do. That's why we've tried to recreate the experience at home with movie posters and theatre-type carpet. But that will never replace actually going to see a movie at the theatre, unless they don't survive COVID-19.

Photo: Liberty

The pandemic of 2020 is trying to take down every small business that it can, and that includes our local theaters. Think about all of the money that is lost everyday that they have to stay closed. And yes, our locally owned Showplace Cinemas reopened the Eastside for a few weeks, but with Hollywood putting the hold on new releases, or sending them a stream, there wasn't a lot of interest in going.

So, how can we help, if we can't spend money with them right now, how are we supposed to help? Well, there is a national push to get Congress to release some funds to local theaters.

According to #SaveYourCinema this is how it will work.

"RESTART Act (S. 3814/H.R. 7481), Will give movie theaters access to partially forgivable seven-year loans covering six months of expenses, a lifeline for theaters that have been left behind by existing loan programs. I also urge you to press Treasury and the Federal Reserve to implement more relief programs under the CARES Act that help businesses of all sizes."

You will fill out some personal information, like your name, phone number, and address. This form goes to your US Representative andUS Senators, even if you have no idea who they are.