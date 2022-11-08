The connection between a child and their pet is so sweet. It's an unconditional love that lasts a lifetime. A bond that begins with love at first sight.

I remember surprising my kids with a Beagle puppy named Rex. They were immediately overwhelmed with emotions, It was like they had just seen a long-lost friend or relative. Someone, they had been missing their whole life.

Sometimes it's a kitten, sometimes it's a pony, and sometimes it's a Husky puppy that you've been asking for that you finally get from your mom as a gift.

According to the mom, from Providence, Kentucky, who posted the video,

So, my daughter is 11 years old. She battles some disabilities, and it can be hard on her and me, but for the most part, we make it! For some time now she has been wanting a puppy, a husky to be exact. And after saving up over the last year I was able to make this dream come true for her! I was not expecting this type of reaction from her but it just made it better.

Take a look. It's precious. Watch how her younger sibling comforts her reaction of overwhelming joy.

