Western Kentucky Distilling Co. Building New Distillery in Beaver Dam

Western Kentucky Distilling Co. Building New Distillery in Beaver Dam

CANVA

The Western Kentucky Distilling Co. announced a new distillery, and fifteen warehouses are coming to Ohio County. This much-needed economic growth will bring 35 new full-time jobs to the area.

CANVA
loading...

WESTERN KENTUCKY DISTILLING CO. OPENING A NEW DISTILLERY

Gov. Andy Beshear made the exciting announcement today. The Western Kentucky Distilling Co. will invest nearly $22 million, with the potential to grow to $30 million with a second phase of the project.

The momentum we are seeing in our state’s bourbon and spirits industry is critical to Kentucky's continued economic success,” said Gov. Beshear. “This investment by Western Kentucky Distilling Co. is going to strengthen our bourbon production and bring quality jobs to Ohio County and Western Kentucky. Anytime a company is committed to sourcing all its materials and production right here in the Commonwealth, it is a testament to its belief in this great state. I want to thank the leaders of Western Kentucky Distilling Co., and I look forward to their future success.”

Get our free mobile app
CANVA
loading...

WESTERN KENTUCKY DISTILLING CO. PLANS TO OPEN IN MAY 2023

Construction began in June on the new 25,000-square-foot facility located on 64 acres in Ohio County. The plan is for the distillery to be operational in May 2023. This is exciting news for residents in Ohio County where jobs are needed.

In the newly released report, phase two of the project will see the expansion of the new facility by 300,000 square feet on an additional 16 acres of land. The distillery will be capable of producing up to 50,000 barrels of whiskey per year, eventually storing over 250,000 barrels.

From the best ingredients to an ideal climate for aging, Kentucky is known worldwide as the best place for making whiskey,” said Western Kentucky Distilling Co. COO and Master Distiller Jacob Call. “As someone whose family goes back eight generations in both Kentucky and distilling, I’m proud to be a partner and to help build the new Western Kentucky Distilling Co. At the distillery, we’re celebrating all things Kentucky from our ingredients and equipment to our 100% Kentucky ownership. We look forward to opening next year.”

We look forward to it too! Congratulations to Ohio County and the city of Beaver Dam.

CANVA
loading...

LOOK: Best Beers From Every State

To find the best beer in each state and Washington D.C., Stacker analyzed January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate, a website that gathers user scores for beer in real-time. BeerAdvocate makes its determinations by compiling consumer ratings for all 50 states and Washington D.C. and applying a weighted rank to each. The weighted rank pulls the beer toward the list's average based on the number of ratings it has and aims to allow lesser-known beers to increase in rank. Only beers with at least 10 rankings to be considered; we took it a step further to only include beers with at least 100 user rankings in our gallery. Keep reading to find out what the best beer is in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C.
Filed Under: Beaver Dam, Ohio County, KY, Western Kentucky Distilling Co.
Categories: Evansville News, Events, News, What's New
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WGBFAM