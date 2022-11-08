The Western Kentucky Distilling Co. announced a new distillery, and fifteen warehouses are coming to Ohio County. This much-needed economic growth will bring 35 new full-time jobs to the area.

WESTERN KENTUCKY DISTILLING CO. OPENING A NEW DISTILLERY

Gov. Andy Beshear made the exciting announcement today. The Western Kentucky Distilling Co. will invest nearly $22 million, with the potential to grow to $30 million with a second phase of the project.

“The momentum we are seeing in our state’s bourbon and spirits industry is critical to Kentucky's continued economic success,” said Gov. Beshear. “This investment by Western Kentucky Distilling Co. is going to strengthen our bourbon production and bring quality jobs to Ohio County and Western Kentucky. Anytime a company is committed to sourcing all its materials and production right here in the Commonwealth, it is a testament to its belief in this great state. I want to thank the leaders of Western Kentucky Distilling Co., and I look forward to their future success.”

WESTERN KENTUCKY DISTILLING CO. PLANS TO OPEN IN MAY 2023

Construction began in June on the new 25,000-square-foot facility located on 64 acres in Ohio County. The plan is for the distillery to be operational in May 2023. This is exciting news for residents in Ohio County where jobs are needed.

In the newly released report, phase two of the project will see the expansion of the new facility by 300,000 square feet on an additional 16 acres of land. The distillery will be capable of producing up to 50,000 barrels of whiskey per year, eventually storing over 250,000 barrels.

“From the best ingredients to an ideal climate for aging, Kentucky is known worldwide as the best place for making whiskey,” said Western Kentucky Distilling Co. COO and Master Distiller Jacob Call. “As someone whose family goes back eight generations in both Kentucky and distilling, I’m proud to be a partner and to help build the new Western Kentucky Distilling Co. At the distillery, we’re celebrating all things Kentucky from our ingredients and equipment to our 100% Kentucky ownership. We look forward to opening next year.”

We look forward to it too! Congratulations to Ohio County and the city of Beaver Dam.

