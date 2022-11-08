Southern Indiana is home to a virtual racing and driving experience and if you're a car person like I am, you don't want to miss it!

Once a Gearhead, Always a Gearhead

It's no secret that I grew up in the garage with my dad, and I have a love for fast cars. Dad's nickname for me was Hot Rod and for good reason - I may or may not have had a habit of sticking my foot into the accelerator and an affinity for doing burnouts at every opportunity.

My first car was a 1972 Chevelle with a limited-slip differential, and within the first year of getting my license, I burned through the entire right rear tire - all the way to the metal threads. I left burnt rubber at nearly every intersection in the small town I grew up in.

You Can Take the Girl Out of the Garage

You can take the girl out of the garage but you can't take the garage out of the girl. While I have grown out of my burnout phase, for the most part, I do drive a rear-wheel drive sports car, and I still have a deep appreciation for performance, speed, and handling. It's that love of speed and performance that made me so excited to learn that we have a racing simulator here in Evansville. Not only can you race, but you can drift too!

Fastest Lap

Regardless of whether you are into racing cars or trucks, or if you prefer open-wheel racing, stock car racing, rally racing, or grand touring, Fastest Lap, located in Evansville, Indiana has the opportunity for you to fulfill your need for racing with a fully immersive experience.

Explore historic tracks around the world in iconic racecars or feel the thrill of piloting a drift car

With the racing simulators at Fastest Lap, you can race against your family and friends or you can put your skills up against artificial intelligence.

We offer the use of motion simulators for racing (iRacing) and drifting (Assetto Corsa) with the choice of triple monitors or virtual reality (HP Reverb G2). Each simulator features force feedback steering (Simucube 2 Sport), load cell pedals and handbrake (Heusinkveld), and wind simulators.

When and Where

You can find Fastest Lap at 4215 North First Avenue in Evansville. They are open Tuesday through Sunday from noon to 8 pm. They do accept walk-ins or you can book your racing simulation sessions in advance with their online booking system. They also offer private parties.

