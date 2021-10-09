Indiana Indoor Playground/Arcade Will Bring Out The Kid In You [PHOTOS]

Even though it still feels like summer outside, winter will be here before we know it. According to the Farmer's Almanac and Wooley Worms. (I know it sounds silly, but my grandma could forecast winter weather by looking at the fuzzy little worms) So, during Thanksgiving and Winter, you will be looking for an indoor getaway.

This Place Looks Like A Massive Amount of Fun

Jak’s Warehouse is an amazing indoor family fun center and the answer to your winter blues. When I saw it, the kid in me woke up. It literally has something for everyone, kids, AND parents. Every inch of this enormous complex has fun written all over it.

Jak’s Warehouse is located in Schererville, IN, which is up near Chicago. But, from anywhere in the Tristate, you can make it a great weekend getaway. You will come back home ready to get back to work.

Hidden Indiana Gem

I had no idea this place existed and neither did my sister in Terre Haute, IN. So, if you decide to take a road trip, sounds like it might only be the lucky ones like you that know about it. Well, them and the locals.

Take a look.

Indiana Indoor Playground/ Arcade Will Bring Out The Kid In You

I say we show those Northerners how much fun there Tristate can have. If you go visit Jak's send me some photos of the fun.

More things to do this winter.

