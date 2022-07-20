NASCAR Announces a Street Race Through Chicago in July of 2023

Have you ever wondered what would happen if stock cars raced through downtown Chicago? Wonder no more as NASCAR has officially announced a street race is coming to the Windy City in July of 2023.

NASCAR made this surprising announcement during a live press conference on YouTube today. It's a street race through Chicago that will happen on July 2, 2023.

NASCAR officials along with representatives from the city of Chicago were present for the announcement including current driver of the 23 car, Bubba Wallace.

While this is a surprising announcement, it is true that NASCAR's return to St. Louis this summer was a huge success bringing in more than $60 million dollars to the local economy.

This will make for the 2nd NASCAR race in Illinois in 2023 to compliment the long-standing Chicagoland race.

More details will be made available likely later this year, but you can officially now make plans to watch stock cars roar around downtown Chicago.

