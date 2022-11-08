Pet lovers, the Owensboro Humane Society is offering low-cost spay and neuter options, along with other services for you and your furry family members. Limited quantities will be available so reserve your spot today. Your pet will thank you. Probably not, but it's important to get it done!

If you are unable to cover the costs to spay/neuter your pet, the Owensboro Humane Society can help. They've teamed up with area veterinarians to offer a program for local pets to be spayed or neutered at a lower cost. They're also offering more much-needed services at a reduced cost. Female cat spots and large female dog spots are already filled so don't delay. Make your appointment today.

OWENSBORO HUMANE SOCIETY LOW-COST SPAY AND NEUTER CLINIC

The Low-Cost Spay/Neuter Clinic will happen on Wednesday, November 30th, and Thursday, December 1st, 2022. You need to sign up Monday thru Friday from 11 AM to 4 PM at the Owensboro Humane Society facility on West 2nd Street.

Must sign up and pre-pay in CASH -exact change - don't forget the 6% sales tax.

DOGS

Doggies UNDER 45 lbs = $97.00 for spay or neuter

Doggies OVER 45 lbs. = $122.00 for spay or neuter

***Large Female Dog spots filled

***Small Female Dog spots filled

***Large Male Dog spots filled

LOW-COST FLEA & TICK PREVENTATIVE FOR DOGS

Rabies = $10.00

"All-in-one" Booster shot Zoetis = $10.00

"Heartworm test" = $20.00

Flea and Tick - 3-pack = $20.00 all sizes

Nail clipping $5.00

Microchipping $25.00

CATS

Kitties = $55.00 for spay or neuter

LOW-COST FLEA & TICK PREVENTATIVE FOR DOGS

Rabies = $10.00

"All-in-one" Booster shot Zoetis = $10.00

Leukemia (live) Zoetis = $10.00

FIV/LEUKEMIA combo testing = $25.00

Flea and tick = 3 pack = $20.00

Nail Clipping - $5.00

Microchipping $25.00

OWENSBORO HUMANE SOCIETY MISSION

We are a NO-KILL animal shelter in the Daviess County area and are an independent, non-profit organization. Even though we are small in size, we are big at heart. Our size and fund restrictions limit the number of animals we can rescue; however, we are dedicated to helping as many animals as possible.

OWENSBORO HUMANE SOCIETY LOCATION

3101 W. 2nd Street (270) 302-6813

