Tuesday, November 8th is an important day for all Americans. It's election day, and all registered voters are encouraged to let their voices be heard by getting to the polls and casting their votes. Officials in cities throughout the Tri-State are trying to eliminate one particular hurdle that might prevent someone from voting - not having a ride.

METS-Bus loading...

Free METS Rides in Evansville

The Evansville Metropolitan Transit System (METS) is promoting public transportation by offering FREE bus fare on November 8th, from 6:15 am through the end of the day. METS invites everyone, especially those who have NOT ridden a METS bus or have not ridden in a while, to take advantage of this opportunity. METS officials want to remind us that the use of public transportation eases traffic congestion, and overall emission output, and reduces the overall cost per trip.

Get our free mobile app

Free Bus Rides in Kentucky Too

attachment-City of Henderson loading...

The Henderson Area Rapid Transit (HART) is encouraging the public to "Try Transit" as well by offering free bus rides on November 8. The Shopper Shuttle route will be making runs to the Archery Center polling place on Election Day from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Riders should also know that HART will be closed this Friday, November 11th (Veterans Day).

attachment-City of Owensboro loading...

The City of Owensboro is on board with free rides too, encouraging voter turnout, the by waiving public transit fees on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Rides will be free of charge in Owensboro during regular transit hours of 6:00 a.m. to 7:35 p.m. and buses will run on their regular routes.

LOOK: Here are 50 political terms you should know before the upcoming election