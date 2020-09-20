Where And How To Vote Early In Vanderburgh County Indiana

It's election season but it's not like any election season we've ever seen before - for a number of reasons. One of which is the coronavirus pandemic that is still going strong and that's left a lot of potential voters concerned about exercising their constitutional right to vote while maintaining safe social distancing and avoiding crowds.

So what's the solution? You could certainly participate in the 2020 election with an absentee mail-in ballot but if I'm being completely honest, I wouldn't trust that it would get where it needs to go in a timely fashion - not with the way my most recent experiences with the US Postal Service have been lately. The better option, in my opinion, is early voting and it's how I plan to cast my ballot for the 2020 election. I can #BeHeard and hopefully avoid the crowds.

Before you grab your keys and head out to vote early, here's what you need (and need to know) if you live in Vanderburgh County:

You must be age 18 or older and registered to vote. If you're 17 but will be 18 by November 3, 2020, you can still register to vote. Find out how to register here.

Early Voting takes place beginning October 6, 2020

If you have a felony conviction on your record, you are allowed to vote in the state of Indiana. Only those currently in jail or prison are barred from voting.

Before you head to the polls, make sure you have a valid photo ID issued by the State of Indiana or US Government. It must contain your name, a photo and an expiration date "that shows the ID current or expired after November 6, 2018."

So where and where can you vote early in Vanderburgh County?

Old National Events Plaza - 715 Locust St, Evansville, 47708 (This replaces early voting at the Election Office located at 1 NW Martin Luther King Jr Blvd after an approval by Vanderburgh County Commissioners on 9/15/2020 to accommodate social distancing) Tuesday 10/06/2020 - Friday 10/09/2020 8am - 4pm Monday 10/12/2020 - Friday 10/16/2020 8am - 4pm Monday 10/19/2020 - Friday 10/24/2020 8am - 4pm Monday 10/26/2020 - Saturday 10/31/2020 8am - 4pm Monday 11/02/2020 8am - 12Noon



Central Library - 200 SE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Evansville, 47708 Monday 10/19/2020 - Thursday 10/22/2020 12Noon to 6pm Friday 10/23/2020 12Noon to 5pm Monday 10/26/2020 - Thursday 10/29/2020 12Noon - 6p Friday 10/30/2020 12Noon to 5pm

McCollough Library - 5115 Washinton Ave, Evansville, 47715 Monday 10/19/2020 - Thursday 10/22/2020 12Noon - 6pm Friday 10/23/2020 12Noon - 5pm Monday 10/26/2020 12Noon - 6pm Friday 10/30/2020 12Noon - 5pm

North Park Library - 960 Koehler Dr, Evansville, 47710 Monday 10/19/2020 - Thursday 10/22/2020 12Noon - 6pm Friday 10/23/2020 12Noon - 5pm Monday 10/26/2020 - Thursday 10/29/2020 12Noon - 6pm Friday 10/30/2020 12Noon - 5pm

Oaklyn Library - 3001 Oaklyn Drive, Evansville, 47711 Monday 10/19/2020 - Thursday 10/22/2020 12Noon - 6pm Friday 10/23/2020 12Noon - 5pm Monday 10/26/2020 - Thursday 10/29/2020 12Noon - 6pm Friday 10/30/2020 12Noon - 5pm

Red Bank Library - 120 S Red Bank Road, Evansville, 47712 Monday 10/19/2020 - Thursday 10/22/2020 12Noon - 6pm Friday 10/23/2020 12Noon - 5pm Monday 10/26/2020 - Thursday 10/29/2020 12Noon - 6pm Friday 10/30/2020 12Noon - 5pm

Cedar Hall School - 2100 N Fulton Ave, Evansville, 47710 Saturday 10/24/2020 8am - 3pm Saturday 10/31/2020 8:30am - 3pm

Northeast Park Baptist Church 1215 N Boeke Rd, Evansville, 47711 Saturday 10/24/2020 8am - 3pm Saturday 10/31/2020 8am - 3pm



To learn more about early voting in Vanderburgh County as well as Election Day voting locations and a list of all candidates on the ballot visit IndianaVoters.in.gov and enter the requested personal information.

[Source: IndianaVoters.in.gov]

