Henderson Lions Club Hosting 50/50 Raffle Fundraiser

The Henderson Lions Club is hosting its first ever 50/50 raffle this month (February 2021) as a replacement for its annual fundraising auction which they had no choice but to cancel due to the continued threat of COVID-19 in our area (Side note: I'm looking forward to the day when I don't have to write the words "cancelled due to COVID-19," or some variation of it).

Tickets for the raffle are on sale now and will be through Saturday, February 27th. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased online through the Lions Club website. The non-profit is starting with a $10,000 pot, hence the minimum $5,000 minimum prize for the winner. Of course, they'd love to give out far more than that, so be sure to get a few tickets.

Half-pot raffles have become a popular replacement for annual fundraisers since the pandemic began after the West Side Nut Club has seen such incredible success with theirs over the past two years. Just before Thanksgiving, the Evansville Hadi Shriners hosted one to help fill the fundraising gap caused by the cancellation of the 2020 Hadi Shrine Circus, and now the Lions Club are hoping to fill their gap by hosting one of their own.

The drawing will take place on Sunday, February 28th during a live stream on the organization's Facebook page. The group will use their half of the pot to help continue providing grants and services to the Henderson community which last year included "$38,000 in eyecare assistance, grants to local nonprofit organizations and college scholarships to high school seniors," and, "$35,000 for COVID-19 relief," according to Second Vice President Maggie Collier.

Henderson Lions Club

[Source: Henderson Lions Club]

