Locals Rank the Best Family Restaurants in Evansville, IN – Do You Agree?
Evansville's Best Family Restaurants - Ranked
I went online a while back and asked a few different Facebook groups to tell me what they thought was the best family restaurant in Evansville. What makes someplace a 'family' restaurant? I don't know, I didn't say - I left that open to interpretation, and left it up to the people who responded.
Get our free mobile app
A whole bunch of people did respond, and after scrolling through all of the comments and replies, I determined that 8 restaurants stood out from the others. Next, I posted a poll featuring those 8 restaurants and asked you to vote for your favorite. After a couple of weeks of voting, the results are in. Now, before you start scrolling through the results, there are a couple of things to please keep in mind...
- This poll is just for restaurants in Evansville. We might do another point for Newburgh or the surrounding area, but for now, we're just focusing on Evansville - that means you won't see the Log Inn or Nellie's on this list.
- These are all locally owned and operated restaurants, which means no chain restaurants. Nothing against a national chain - I mean, I love Applebee's and Logan's Roadhouse as much as the next guy, but you can find those in any town. We want to celebrate restaurants that are unique to Evansville.