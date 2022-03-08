Locals Rank the Best Family Restaurants in Evansville, IN &#8211; Do You Agree?

Evansville's Best Family Restaurants - Ranked

I went online a while back and asked a few different Facebook groups to tell me what they thought was the best family restaurant in Evansville. What makes someplace a 'family' restaurant? I don't know, I didn't say - I left that open to interpretation, and left it up to the people who responded.

A whole bunch of people did respond, and after scrolling through all of the comments and replies, I determined that 8 restaurants stood out from the others. Next, I posted a poll featuring those 8 restaurants and asked you to vote for your favorite. After a couple of weeks of voting, the results are in. Now, before you start scrolling through the results, there are a couple of things to please keep in mind...

  1. This poll is just for restaurants in Evansville. We might do another point for Newburgh or the surrounding area, but for now, we're just focusing on Evansville - that means you won't see the Log Inn or Nellie's on this list.
  2. These are all locally owned and operated restaurants, which means no chain restaurants. Nothing against a national chain - I mean, I love Applebee's and Logan's Roadhouse as much as the next guy, but you can find those in any town. We want to celebrate restaurants that are unique to Evansville.

8. The Carousel Restaurant

7. The Pie Pan

6. Amy's on Franklin

5. Hilltop Inn

4. Cork 'N Cleaver

3. Friendship Diner

2. Merry Go Round

1. Libby & Mom's Cafe

How the Votes Broke Down...

