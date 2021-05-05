City of Henderson: Atkinson Pool May Not Open in 2021

As summer fast approaches and more people are getting vaccinated, the reopening of community swimming pools is on the horizon but the City of Henderson says that may not be the case for Atkinson Pool.

Colorful swimsuits, vibrant beach towels, the smell of sunscreen and the laughter and joy of spending time in the water on a sunny day are all things we've missed in the last year. In fact, in a non-pandemic summer, kids and families all across the Tri-state spend countless hours at our community pools enjoying the sunshine and splashing about.

With the increase of vaccines administered, more and more local events and recreational facilities are beginning to reopen to the public as we try to return to some kind of normalcy like we knew pre-Covid-19. Unfortunately for the City of Henderson, despite their best efforts to return to normalcy and bring back a summer tradition, officials with the Parks Department say that Atkinson Pool may not open for the 2021 season.

In a post to Facebook from the official City of Henderson page, they say it is not safety concerns over Covid-19 that may prevent the pool from opening for the 2021 season but rather a lack of lifeguards.

Unless things change drastically in the next 10 days, the Parks Dept. will not be able to open Atkinson Pool for the summer season as planned. We don't have enough lifeguards to operate the pool safely.

Currently, the city of Henderson is hiring for the position head lifeguard, senior lifeguard, and general lifeguards, as well as cashiers & concession workers. Candidates must be 16 years of age or older and a Red Cross certification is required for all lifeguards. To be considered for a position, candidates must first complete an application in it's entirety. Applications to apply for the openings at Atkinson Pool can be found here on the City of Henderson website.

