Downtown Henderson Partnership Is Spreading The Love This Valentine’s Day

The Downtown Henderson Partnership is looking to spread the love this Valentine's Day. They are looking for crafty, artistic DIY-ers to help decorate The Perch for the season of hearts and love.

For $5 you can purchase one of the large hearts and then take it home and get creative! Once you're finished adding your personal artistic touches, take it back to the Downtown Henderson Partnership by February 11th to be hung on the pergola at The Perch pocket park located on Second Street in downtown. If you have questions or want to purchase a heart, you can reach out to them via their Facebook Page. You can also call them at 270-827-0016 for Curbside Pickup! Find the Downtown Henderson Partnership at 101 North Water Street, Suite B. The most creative heart will win a $100 gift card!

The Downtown Henderson Partnership is a non-profit that works to "promote, improve and preserve the unique character and economic vitality of downtown Henderson, Kentucky." They frequently plan and host festive and creative events to celebrate the downtown shops, restaurants and businesses.

If you haven't spent any time in downtown Henderson lately, take the time to make a visit. It offers so much more than beautiful views of the Ohio River. You can grab a bite to eat, shop for antiques, visit a skate shop, enjoy a cup of coffee, pick up some flowers, find the perfect gift and so much more! Downtown Henderson really is a marvelous little mecca of local businesses and it's well worth making a visit a priority.

