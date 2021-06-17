Downtown Henderson Project to Host Fireworks Over the Ohio River 7/3

Photo by Stephanie McCabe on Unsplash

The Downtown Henderson Project will be hosting a fireworks display over the Ohio River on July 3, 2021 but it will be so much more than just fireworks!

We reported in March that there could be a fireworks shortage in 2021 but that is not stopping the city of Henderson from celebrating! The five hour, family-friendly event will take place on Saturday, July 3rd along the Ohio River in Henderson, Kentucky. Kicking off at 5 pm with food vendors and continuing at from 6:30 pm - 8 pm with live music from the Old Dam Community Band, you do not want to miss the excitement of this Independence Day celebration.

More than 5,000 people are expected to attend this free event taking place in downtown Henderson so bring the family along with your folding chairs and bug spray. Fireworks will begin around 9:15 pm the night of the event.

If you're bringing little ones it may be a good idea to bring earplugs or over-the-ear hearing protection. You may also want to leave your dog at home too as the crowd of people combined with the loud noises of the fireworks may be too much for your pooch to handle. It's always better to err on the side of caution.

If large crowds are not your thing, a backyard celebration may be more your speed. Do keep in mind that there are regulations regarding the when and where of legally setting off consumer fireworks. You can find the rules for the city of Evansville here. Regardless of whether you plan to celebrate at a large event or at home, please be sure you use common sense and stay safe!

