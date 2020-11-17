We can all agree that 2020 has been one of the most challenging and unusual years of our lifetime, not too mention one of the most emotionally and physically taxing. We've all seen the memes describing 2020 as the year of unimaginable things like "murder hornets" and toilet paper hoarding and there is no doubt that 2020 has been the kind of year that we will tell our children and grandchildren about years down the road.

2020 has been such an unusual year that I'm not even sure how one would go about trying to explain it to someone else. That being said, seven artists have turned 2020 into art in a range of mediums as well as styles. The paintings by Bill Burton, Katie Lowing, Iris Gentry, Susie Rideout, Terry Rone, and Cathe and Alan Hedgespeth express the feelings and emotions that these seven artists have experienced during this tumultuous time. The exhibit, named "A World Of It's Own," is on display now through February 2021 at John James Audubon State Park Museum. The exhibit will be on display and accessible during the following days and times, according to the state park website:

Monday, November 16 - Wednesday, November 25, 10a-5pm

Saturday, November 28 - Sunday, December 20, 10a-5pm

Saturday, January 2, 2021 - Sunday, January 3, 2021, 10a-5pm

Wednesday, January 6, 2021 - Sunday, January 10, 2021, 10a-5pm

Wednesday, January 13, 2021 - Sunday, January 17, 2021, 10a-5pm

Wednesday, January 20, 2021 - Sunday, January 24, 2021, 10a-5pm

Wednesday, January 27, 2021 - Sunday, January 31, 2021, 10a-5pm

Wednesday, February 3, 2021 - Sunday, February 7, 2021, 10a-5pm

Wednesday, February 10, 2021 - Sunday, February 14, 2021, 10a-5pm

Wednesday, February 17, 2021 - Sunday, February 21, 2021, 10a-5pm

Wednesday, February 24, 2021 - Sunday, February 28, 2021, 10a-5pm

Tickets for the event are $6 for adults and $5 for seniors and members of the military. Children's tickets are just $4. There is no charge for those who have a Friends of Audubon membership. To learn more about the exhibit visit Parks.Ky.gov.