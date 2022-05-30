I know it wouldn't be the most important distinction in the world, but if Kentucky wanted to push for the title of Milkshake Capital of America, who would argue? Some more work would need to be done, but I think we're off to a good start.

Well, to begin with, right down the road in downtown Central City, there's Stellians, a popular eatery that likes to push limits. I'm thinking about their 8lb. pizza and those crazy freak shakes.

CATTYWAMPUS STATION MILKSHAKE BAR

So, with freak shakes in mind, let's zip up to Lexington and Cattywampus Station Milkshake Bar and check out their milkshake station. We are talking EXTREME ice cream, here.

EXTREME MILKSHAKES FOR EVERY HOLIDAY

Those are winter selections, and, yes, I want them all, but as you might expect, Cattywampus Station leans into all the special days.

Just like Valentine's Day, Easter is a big holiday for chocolate and Cattywampus Station goes all out.

By the way, I only ever heard my dad use the word "cattywampus." I thought he made it up to describe something that's gone haywire. Well, that's what it means, but he can't claim it, apparently.

CATTYWAMPUS STATION AND SWEET MATRIARCH -- ICE CREAM AND CAKE

Anyway, now that the vocabulary lesson has finished, take a look at this magnificent cake. Cattywampus Station is part of a bakery called Sweet Matriarch. What a combination, right?

I wonder if all of their seasonal creations are the same every year. Like, for example, when we get much closer to the Fourth of July, will this be the special of the house, or will it look different. And would anyone care?

TAKE A VIRTUAL TOUR OF SWEET MATRIARCH AND CATTYWAMPUS STATION

Cattywampus Station and Sweet Matriarch also have a dinner menu, and it looks amazing, but you couldn't be faulted for thinking cake and ice cream first. I mean, based on what we've seen, that's the golden goose. And that golden goose doesn't just reside in Lexington. There's also a Sweet Matriarch/Cattywampus Station in Georgetown, too.

So now, who's up for a drive to Lexington or Georgetown for an insane milkshake with a big piece of cake on top?

Naaaah, that doesn't sound good, does it? (Wink, wink)

