The Prayer Powered Entrepreneur (Shaped by Faith)
This week on Shaped by Faith Radio...
Kim Avery is the Vice President of Marketing at the Professional Christian Coaching Institute and the founder and president of Kim Avery Coaching, a global coaching firm that specializes in equipping coaches and entrepreneurs to build successful businesses as they partner with God to change the world.
Kim’s book, The Prayer Powered Entrepreneur shares the exact process she has taught thousands of entrepreneurs to build a better business in a better way.
Tune in LIVE to Shaped by Faith with Theresa Rowe and listen to her inspiring guest this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 8AM on 99.1FM, WOMI Owensboro 1490 AM, or WGBF Evansville 1280 AM.