Together We Pray (Shaped by Faith)

Allow me to introduce my new author friend, Dr. Sharilynn (Shari) Hunt. Her newest book, "Together We Pray" will help build effective prayer teams and strengthen our relationship with Jesus Christ! Her book is a powerful resource for anyone desiring to draw closer to Christ through prayer. The book also includes an eight week bible study!

Using her passion for building prayer teams, she teaches others how to join forces through corporate prayer and advance God's kingdom. Sharilynn motivates readers to live their potential in her 31-day devotional book Grace Overcomes Today.

Sharilynn lives an active life in a suburb of Memphis, Tennessee. She and her husband, David, have resided in California, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, and Tennessee and have set a goal to visit all fifty states together.

During the early years as a young wife and stay-at-home mom, she participated in a neighborhood bible study and experienced a dramatic conversion to Jesus Christ.

Over the next few years, Sharilynn began to teach neighborhood bible studies and classes in her church, speak at women’s groups, and develop a passion for prayer. In 2001, she traded her career as a medical social worker and rehabilitation counselor to pursue a ministry of intercession. From 2003-2019, Sharilynn founded and ministered through New Creation Realities Ministry Inc, a nonprofit teaching and prayer ministry.

Today, she participates in a network of intercessors, speaks on various topics of faith, and writes inspirational stories, articles, and books as a freelance writer.

Her published books include Grace Overcomes Today (2017), and Together We PRAY (2020). As a contributing author, her published stories are in Chicken Soup for the Soul: Best Mom Ever! and The Forgiveness Fix books and James Stuart Bell’s, Life-Changing Miracles, Heaven Sightings, and Miracles Do Happen books.

You can find Shari at https://sharilynnhunt.com/

Find her books on Amazon https://www.amazon.com/Books-Sharilynn-Hunt/s?rh=n%3A283155%2Cp_27%3ASharilynn+Hunt

