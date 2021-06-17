Gather at Main Street Prayer Center (Shaped by Faith)

Barbie and her husband Rush Hunt are directors of The Healing Rooms of Hopkins County at Main Street Prayer Center. It is a Christ-centered ministry of people from many different Christian backgrounds and experiences. They come together in unity to pray for the sick with compassion and faith in Jesus Christ and His power to heal.

Main Street Prayer Center is a Christ-centered ecumenical ministry associated with the International Association of Healing Rooms that brings people together from different Christian backgrounds and experiences to: Pray with compassion and expectant faith in Jesus Christ and His power to heal, set free & encourage through prayer, worship & testimony.

Today at Main Street Prayer Center there are nearly 1,000 prayer sessions per year in which 60 or more caring, compassionate, loving Christians (often with fear and trembling) stick out their praying hands and become a conduit for the love and power of God. Lives are transformed, the sick are healed and our teams are doing what Jesus said in Luke 10:9 "Heal the sick who are there and tell them, the Kingdom of God is near you."

Healing Rooms Kids prayer team is available for prayer every Tuesday from 4pm-5pm. For anyone interested in visiting to observe or to bring children or grandchildren to observe the Kid's time, please call ahead.

Barbie Hunt's passion for prayer and for kids led her to equip and release children to pray in teams in churches and in the Healing Rooms. "Barbie Hunt has been a forerunner in equipping children to work as a team in Healing Rooms. She uses a ten week training model that prepares children to hear God and pray effectively for the sick. You will be blessed with the stories and testimonies of how Holy Spirit works through children."

-Rev. Cal Peirce

Director of the International Association of Healing Rooms

35 North Main Street, Madisonville, KY 270-821-6030

Tuesdays 4:00pm - 5:00pm (Kids Team)

Tuesdays 7:00pm - 9:00pm (Adult Team)

No Appointment / No Fee

Freedom Sessions by appointment. Website: https://www.mainstreetprayer.org/prayer

