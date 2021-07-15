See Evansville Students’ Magical Production of ‘Cinderella’ Musical This Weekend

It's one of the most classic, most well-known stories of all time. The iconic imagery speaks for itself, right? If you reference a glass slipper, or a Fairy Godmother, or turning into a pumpkin, everyone immediately knows what/who you're talking about - CINDERELLA.

A group of talented high school students is bringing that magical story to life this weekend as the Public Education Foundation of Evansville (PEF) and the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation (EVSC) present the summer musical, Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, at the Aiken Theatre inside the Old National Events Plaza.

Kate Reibel is the PEF's Executive Director, and she came on the MY Morning Show to share the good news of live theatre returning to Evansville. Take a few minutes to listen to our interview.

PEF's Kate Reibel Discusses Cinderella Summer Musical

Cinderella Showtimes & Tickets

Thursday, July 15th at 7pm

Friday, July 16th at 7pm

Saturday, July 17th at 7pm

Sunday, July 18th at 2pm

Tickets are just $20 each and are available at the Old National Events Plaza box office or online at Ticketmaster.com.

COVID Protocol

PEF and the EVSC want to keep everyone safe and comfortable, so the seating situation will be slightly different. Tickets will be sold in pods of 1,2,3,4,5, and 6 seats. Masks are encouraged but not required for anyone who is fully vaccinated.

More About the Public Education Foundation

The PEF was established back in 1985, and over the past 35 years, it has handed out nearly $7 million to public school programs in Evansville and Vanderburgh County. Visit them online to learn more and to make a donation.

