Indiana Man Is The Worst Delivery Guy Ever [VIDEO]

I almost hate to admit it, but I order a lot of stuff from Amazon. I'm not sure why I hate to admit it, I should be more concerned about the other websites I order from that send me things that look nothing like what I thought I was ordering, yet I keep ordering from those unreliable websites anyway. I might have a problem. I'm serious, there is rarely a day that goes by without a package on my doorstep.

I consider myself very lucky though because I have such good delivery drivers. Since I'm not how during the day, they have to leave the package, or packages, by the garage door, up on the deck near our workshop, on the front doorstep, or on the back deck. If it's raining, they will even put my packages in a plastic bag to keep them from getting wet. Do you notice I said packages? We might as well stick with the plural, the deliveries involve more than one, more often than not.

Scrolling through Facebook, I came across this video taken by a Ring security camera on one of my former student's front porch. Like us, Greg and his wife work during the day and have any packages they might have ordered waiting for them when they get home. And, yes, the package they ordered was left near the front porch step, but how it got there is the problem.

Can you believe it? What an A$&%@#E! Maybe I shouldn't trust my delivery people so much. LOL

