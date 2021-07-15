Britney Spears is planning on filing formal charges against her father Jamie Spears for "conservatorship abuse."

On Wednesday (July 14), another legal hearing was held to discuss new updates in the pop star's conservatorship. During the hearing, Los Angeles Judge Brenda Penny granted Britney permission to hire her own attorney.

The singer has already selected celebrity lawyer Mathew Rosengart, who was present for the virtual hearing, as her new representation. The attorney briefly spoke and questioned why Jamie still maintains a role in the conservatorship, arguing that his presence is clearly not in the best interest of Britney.

During the hearing, Britney gave another testimony about her father and how he has mishandled her conservatorship. She also revealed that she plans to charge him with conservatorship abuse.

"I would like to charge my father with conservatorship abuse,” Britney said tearfully, according to CNN. “I want to press charges against my father today. I want an investigation into my dad.”

Britney added that she believes that the conservatorship team "were trying to kill me." She continued, "If this is not abuse, I don't know what is," before calling the conservatorship "f---ing cruelty."

Britney also told the judge that she does not want to be evaluated in order to remove her father as a financial co-conservator because she has “serious abandonment issues.”

Following the win for Britney, she shared an update with fans on her Instagram account in which she shared a video of her doing a string of cartwheels and riding a horse.

"Coming along, folks ... coming along," she wrote alongside a middle finger emoji. "New with real representation today ... I feel GRATITUDE and BLESSED!!!! Thank you to my fans who are supporting me ... You have no idea what it means to me be supported by such awesome fans!!!! God bless you all!!!!! Pssss this is me celebrating by horseback riding and doing cartwheels today !!!!"