Evansville Thunderbolts Announce Full 2021-22 Season Schedule

It's been over a year since fans of the Evansville Thunderbolts were able to gather inside the Ford Center and cheer on their hometown team. Not because fans weren't allowed at the games, but because there were no games to even be allowed in. That's about to change.

One of the things I missed the most because of the pandemic last year was sports. Granted, I still had the opportunity to watch them on TV which was great, don't get me wrong. It was far better than the potential of not having any sports at all. But, for the first time in a while, I didn't go to a single sporting event in person because most of them either limited the number of fans who could attend or didn't allow fans at all. While I don't go to a ton each year, experiencing a game in person is far more exciting than watching it on television. The energy of the crowd is something TV can't replicate no matter how hard they try.

Fortunately, those days are coming to an end. Baseball is allowing full capacity at their stadiums, all 32 NFL teams will be at full capacity, and the Evansville Thunderbolts will play a full slate of home and away games beginning in October.

The team released their full 56-game schedule on Wednesday which finds them dropping the puck on the road against Quad City on October 15th and 16th before making their 2021 home debut at the Ford Center on October 22nd.

Of their 28 home games, 12 will happen on Friday nights, eight on Saturdays, two Sundays, one Wednesday night, and their annual Education Day game on Tuesday, October 26th at 10:00 AM.

Check out the complete schedule below:

(Click or tap image for full-size version)

Season tickets for the upcoming season are on sale now. For more information, including single-game tickets, call 812-422-BOLT (2658)

[Source: Evansville Thunderbolts on Facebook]

