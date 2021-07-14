Limited Edition Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Ice Cream Debuts

I love ice cream and frankly, I love mac & cheese (hello golden carbs!) but I would never dream of putting the two together. However, that is exactly what Kraft Macaroni & Cheese is doing just in time for National Mac & Cheese Day!

Kraft, the macaroni & cheese manufacturer of our childhood (and let's face it our adulthood too) is partnering with a Brooklyn-based ice cream company, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream to bring together the creamy flavor of mac & cheese with the decadence of the frozen treat.

According to a press release from the Kraft Heinz company, the collaboration between the two brands will create a preservative and dye-free treat with no artificial flavors either.

While I'd never dream of combining the two comfort foods, I'd honestly, probably at least try it once. The culinary creation will debut on July 14th at Van Leeuwen shops in LA, New York City City, and Houston as well. For those of us not within reach of a scoop shop, you can also order it online. It will go on sale on the Van Leeuwen website beginning at 11 am EST/10 am CST. A pint of the Kraft Mac & Cheese ice crema will cost you $12 a pint while supplies last.

