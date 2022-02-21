After tornadoes and severe weather tore through Western Kentucky in December, debris is still being found all over the state. Including an empty weather alert radio box found in a field amid other debris in Whitesville. We pray that it kept your family safe during the storm because it truly can make the difference between life and death.

Christopher Conley / 270 Drones Christopher Conley / 270 Drones loading...

On Sunday, my husband and I went to our 100-acre property in Ohio County with the four-wheeler so we could ride our trails. It was the second time we visited the property since tornadoes devastated our neighbors throughout Western Kentucky. I was shocked at all of the debris still scattered all over. As we walked the trails, there were parts of homes everywhere. Everything from shingles, siding, insulation, and fencing were found.

Barb Birgy Barb Birgy loading...

Download the WBKR App & NOAA Weather Radio

During late-night storms, it's important to be prepared in case of disaster. The early warnings helped spare lives when the tornadoes ravaged Western Kentucky on Friday, December 10th, 2021. We've heard from many storm victims that downloaded the WBKR app and listened to our wall-to-wall coverage with Wayne Hart, Chief Meteorologist for WEHT. They said the detailed coverage saved their lives that night. NOAA Weather Radio alerts people to potentially dangerous conditions too. When we found this empty weather alert radio box yesterday on our property, we hoped that it saved someone's life during the storm. It sure helped put everything in perspective when we thought about it.

Get our free mobile app

Barb Birgy/WBKR Barb Birgy/WBKR loading...

Stuffed Bunny Looking for Owner

Back in early January, when we toured the property my eyes caught something green in the distance. As we walked closer, it became clear that it was a stuffed animal of some kind. We couldn't believe the good shape the bunny was in after all that it had been through. Besides being dirty and missing something from the rabbit's foot, it was intact. We still haven't located the owner yet, but we're still trying!

Quad State Tornado Found Items

Have you found photos, memorabilia, or important documents in your yard? Luckily we can all help ease the suffering of the tornado victims by helping to reunite them with their cherished memorabilia, photos, and documents. Quad State Tornado Found Items was created to help with the process. It's unbelievable how far the tornado took items from Dawson Springs, Drakesboro, Hartford, Central City, Bremen, Mayfield, and all towns affected. Posts showing family photos, vital documents, and memorabilia have been made from all over Louisville, Southern Indiana, and all points in between.

It's also heartbreaking to read stories, as many victims comment on the page. Obviously, if someone is finding these items, there's a back story as to why. It makes me emotional just thinking about it. Through all of the loss, at least they can have this small piece of their lives back. Many of the photos and items being posted have been identified, but there are and will be many more as the group continues to grow. If you find any important items please load the photos on the Quad State Tornado Found Items page, and be sure to add where you found them. It's incredible to read about all of the locations where items have been found.

Contact Schools or Law Enforcement

If you have enough information to do so, you could also mail anything you find to area schools. They'll know the families in town and can reunite the items with the victims. It may be a small gesture, but it could help ease their suffering. Many people are mailing what they've found to law enforcement or fire departments in those towns. They'll have a way to help get the items back to families. If you have a chance to check your property for any items, I'm sure that the families would appreciate it very much.

Dramatic Drone Footage Captures Tornado Aftermath in Bremen & Dawson Springs, Kentucky Local Tri-State tornado chaser Christopher Conley captures heartbreaking and gut-wrenching photos from his drone. Photos reflect devastation in both Bremen, KY, and Dawson Springs, KY. We in this area are so thankful for Chris as he ensures community members remain safe during the storms.

Dec 10 Tornado Destruction in Mayfield KY