Did you know we have women and children right here in Owensboro without homes? A group of women is helping change that and you can help. Here's how.

HOMELESSNESS FACTS

Did you know that since the pandemic started over half a million people in some form or fashion experienced homelessness? Women in the United States account for almost half of that number. These numbers continue to rise even right here in our sweet state of Kentucky. Those statistics are absolutely unacceptable and it is time to do something about it.

WOMEN HELPING WOMEN

Angel here and it is a complete honor that the Owensboro Junior League chose My Sister's Keeper Women & Children's Homeless Shelter as the recipient for the Little Black Dress Initiative in 2022. The Junior League of Owensboro challenges women to greatness through volunteering, friendship, and commitment to improving our Owensboro-Daviess County community.

They are constantly helping other women in the community and we are grateful for their leadership.

THE LITTLE BLACK DRESS INITIATIVE

Together with the Junior League of Owensboro members, My Sister's Keeper Board Members, and community advocates, we will wear the same black dress or (PIN) all day for five days—to work, to the store, to meetings, everywhere—to symbolize the limitations to freedoms and opportunities afforded to homeless women and children.

We'll be engaging our local community in conversations about the facts and effects of homelessness. We are helping to raise awareness about this issue in Daviess County, and working to support those in need by helping to fund the resources and programs available. The Owensboro Junior League & My Sister's Keeper are asking you to help by making a donation to LBDI today! All funds will go to My Sister’s Keeper, a brand new shelter in Owensboro that will provide emergency shelter to women and children in Daviess County.

My Sister’s Keeper is opening this year, and our contributions are being allocated for the construction of the building in order to get the facility ready to open.

EVERYONE CAN PARTICIPATE EVEN YOU!

Even if you aren't a part of The Owensboro Junior League or My Sister's Keeper Board we invite you to wear a Little Black Dress, take a photo, and post to your own social media daily. You can encourage folks to use this link to donate and include it in your post. We welcome you aboard and thank you for your big hearts! The women and children of Owensboro thank you too.

You can also sign up with this link with the Junior League.

Be sure to use these hashtags:

#JuniorLeagueOfOwensboro #JuniorLeagueOwensboro #JLOwensboro #JLOwensboroLBDI #LBDI #AskMeAboutMyDress #JLOEmpowers #EmpowerWomen #EmpowerFamily #EmpowerCommunity #ShelterTheHomeless

