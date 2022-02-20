What Does Your City Smell Like, and Would You Want it in a Candle?

What Does Your City Smell Like, and Would You Want it in a Candle?

CANVA

Ah, there's nothing like coming home to the welcoming smell of fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies or warm cinnamon rolls. Until you realize it is the simple trickery of a candle. Candles have the power to transport us to different times in our lives with the power of smell.

Is this what a cab in New York City smells like?

homesick.com car freshener NY
loading...

I thought it would be fun to ask our listeners what their city would smell like if it was a candle. Could this be my big break into Shark Tank? A quick Google search squashed my business plan. Of course, there is a candle company that actually makes candles for all 50 states, so you can burn them when you're homesick. The site is literally called HomeSick.com, but what does each state smell like?

Indiana

homesick.com IN
loading...

Here's the description of what our state of Indiana smells like according to HomeSick.com

Selvedge denim, fresh-picked corn, and newly harvested hay. Floral-filled breezes blowing across the fields evocative of the Hoosier state.

Top Notes: Magnolia, Cotton, Corn
Mid Notes: Valencia Orange, Hay, Rose
Base Notes: Sugar, Vanilla, Coconut

The description doesn't make me want to smell it. I feel like the 'hay' might make us all sneeze.

Illinois

homesick.com IL
loading...

Let's see what the great state of Illinois smells like in candle form.

A fresh floral bouquet of honeysuckle, lavender, and violets. Hints of grain fields, light breezes, and a touch of vanilla and lemon.

Top Notes: Chocolate, Bergamot
Mid Notes: Honeysuckle, Lavender
Base Notes: Raspberry, Vanilla

Kentucky

homesick.com KY
loading...

I'm guessing bluegrass, horses, and bourbon...Let's see what it really smells like.

Embrace Kentucky’s rich heritage with scents of legendary bluegrass and refreshing mint. Warm touches of bourbon and sweet praline.

Top Notes: Bourbon, Vanilla, Butter
Mid Notes: Cream, Praline, Cedarwood
Base Notes: Sugar, Tonka Bean, Musk

Get our free mobile app

What Would Cities in Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois Smell Like in a Candle?

We asked our listeners in the Tri-State what their city would smell like if it was a candle. We've compiled some of the best responses, and they are hilarious!

Even more great responses on our Facebook post

Take a Delicious Journey Along These 21 Indiana Food Trails

According to the Wall Street Journal, the Indiana Foodways Alliance has the MOST food trails in America. Taste the very best that Indiana has to offer when it comes to breakfast, lunch, dinner, and everything in between. Plan to visit some or all of these yummy stops all throughout the Hoosier state.
Filed Under: illinois, indiana, kentucky
Categories: Best of Evansville, Funny, Newsletter, What's New
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top