Vegas Says Detroit Lions Have The Worst Odds To Play in 2023 Super Bowl

Let's just cut to the chase here. Vegas doesn't think the Detroit Lions are headed to the Super Bowl this coming season. In fact, the Lions are among a group of four teams right at the bottom of the list at Tipico Sports Book.

Pac-Man Facts: 40 Easily Digestible Bits of Arcade-Game History From his arcade-game fame to his own TV show and appearances on all kinds of collectibles, a look back at Pac-Man.

Joining the Lions at the bottom are the New York Jets, the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans at +10,000 on their scale. Since, in all likelihood, this is something you're going to argue with your closest friends, the New York Giants are next at +8,000 and then that team from the west of here, the Chicago Bears are +6000, in a group with the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers, just behind the Minnesota Vikings at +5000.

But enough with the negative. Who does Tipico Sports Book think are the favorites? That would be the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills, both at +650. Super Bowl champion Matthew Stafford and his teammates, the Los Angeles Rams are next at +1000, with San Francisco followed by the other Super Bowl team this year, Cincinnati and the Green Bay Packers.

The last two Super Bowls have had a home team (Tampa and Los Angeles). The game next year is in Arizona, but this sports book has the Cardinals somewhere in the middle of the pack.

Now before you get too upset, remember, there's a reason they still play the games. Did anybody see the Cincinnati Bengals in the big game when we were looking at the odds a year ago? Another thing to keep in mind is the free agency season and then the NFL Draft are still to come. What if the Lions, or your favorite team, bring in a couple of studs and do what Cincinnati did this season.

Likely? No. But could it happen? Just ask the fans in Cincinnati "who dey".

Pac-Man Facts: 40 Easily Digestible Bits of Arcade-Game History From his arcade-game fame to his own TV show and appearances on all kinds of collectibles, a look back at Pac-Man.