The Cubs Remove Billy Williams, Ron Santo Statues–Here’s Why

In today's world, when you see that a statue (or in this case, statues) are being removed from the spots where they stood, you probably wonder what societal misdeeds they're being accused of committing. At least I do.

In the case of Billy Williams' and Ron Santo's statues outside of Wrigley Field, it's pretty obvious that social violations are not the reason...so what is?

My Dad Use To Tell Me To "Follow The Money" When I Wondered Why Something Was Being Done That I Didn't Understand

His advice has proven to be very valuable to me over the years, and in the case of the Wrigley Field statues of legendary Chicago Cubs, it looks like it's about the money. Gambling ....er...I mean...sports betting, to be more specific.

NBCChicago.com:

The Cubs on Monday will temporarily remove the Billy Williams and Ron Santo statues from outside of Wrigley Field as they prepare the corner for construction of a planned sportsbook. Both statues, currently located on the corner of Sheffield Ave. and Addison St., are expected to return to Wrigley. The statues will be taken to Comstock Park, Mich. for storage by a company that specializes in handling statue installations and removals.

So, there's no place in Chicago or the Chicago suburbs that can handle the storage of Billy's and Ron's statues? They're going to schlepp them 160 miles around the lake to Comstock Park, Michigan?

As You May Have Guessed, There Are Some People Who Are Quite Unhappy About How This Is Being Done

this is absolutely disgusting & Im flat out embarrassed pic.twitter.com/CjTGbO7eJg

— DOM (@DOM_Frederic) January 31, 2022

